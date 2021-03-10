Suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine by some countries not disturbing -PTF
Mukhtar Mohammed, national incident manager, presidential
task force (PTF) on COVID-19, says the PTF does not find the suspension of the
AstraZeneca vaccine in some countries disturbing.
He said this on Friday in an interview with Channels
Television.
Countries like Denmark, Iceland and Norway are among the
European countries that have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after
“severe cases of blood clots” were reported in people who had been vaccinated.
Mohammed said only 30 out of almost five million people who
have received the vaccine reported cases of serious side effects, adding that
it is not enough reason to suspend use of the vaccine in Nigeria.
“In the last 24 hours, we have received news considering
what is happening in some of the European countries where they have suspended
the AstraZeneca vaccine for some reasons that are not yet confirmed, which for
us is not very disturbing,” he said.
“In all of these issues, it is to consider benefits versus
the risk. And what they have noticed is that they have administered almost five
million doses of this vaccine collectively in European countries, and only 30
cases so far have reported this incidence of thromboembolic disease and that is
very small compared to even the incidence of the disease itself.
“The risk is higher in the general population than it is in
the vaccinated population. Therefore that is not an established basis, they are
still investigating.
“Based on the evidence that is before us, we do not have any
concern at all to suspend the use of this vaccine.”
But he said after receiving the vaccine, some persons may
experience mild COVID-19-like symptoms which should not last longer than two
days.
”We know that some of the side effects will include mild
symptoms of the disease itself. That is, you can have common cold or flu
symptoms, but the important thing is that these symptoms should not persist.
They should not exceed more than 24-48hours,” he said.
“Nigerians should be aware, that if you take the vaccine, it
is likely that some people will have these very mild symptoms.”
