‘You lack morality to ask S/South govs account for 13% derivation’ -Wike slams Akpabio
- 7 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has taken a swipe at the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for accusing govern...
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has taken a swipe at the
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for accusing
governors in the region of mismanagement of 13 percent derivation fund.
He said it was disingenuous for Akpabio who as Governor of
Akwa Ibom State to act like a demi-god, to accuse incumbent governors of
financial recklessness just because they did not attend the inauguration of
Niger Delta Development Commission ((NDDC) headquarters building in Port
Harcourt on Thursday.
The governor took a swipe at the minister during the
inauguration of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretariat Building, performed
by the National President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, on Friday in Ozuoba
Town of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“We knew when Akpabio was governor, what he was doing. In fact, he saw himself as god then. Now, he has the temerity to insult South South Governors. We will meet one day. If he did well, why did he fail Senate election? If his people love him, why did he fail Senate election? Ordinary senate? And you will come and talk to us.”
Wike accused the minister of sponsoring militants to cast
aspersion on Niger Delta state governors by demanding that they should account
for N55 billion they received.
He wondered how the minister came about the said amount.
“You (Akpabio) went and started sponsoring so called
militants that we should render account of N55billion. Where did we get the N55
billion? If we got N55 billion then he got N200 trillion . You cannot insult
people,” he said.
He explained that the inauguration of the NDDC headquarters
building was planned without resort to the governors in the region to know if
the date was suitable for them.
The governor also said Akpabio lacked the morality to ask
what the governors have done with the 13 percent derivation, when he got more
money as a governor because Nigeria’s economy was better then.
“I have told him (Akpabio) to talk less. Now, he is taking
on South-South governors, we will tell him that when he was governor, he was
acting as a king. There was money as at that time. What was the exchange rate
N150 to a Dollar, today we are almost having N500 to a Dollar. Akpabio had
money and he had the temerity to ask South-South governors what they are doing
with 13 percent of their money.”
Wike said it was bad for people to rob their failure on
other when it is know to many how inconsistent and sycophantic they are to be
politically relevant.
“I am not a sycophant. I am not an inconsistent person, I
don’t give a damn. He cannot say he has been seeing me in his villa. So if he
wants to talk let him concentrate in his state, not to venture again and talk
about Rivers State. If he does it again, he will regret meeting Rivers State.
“People should say what they practice. I will show a video
where Akpabio said the President should come and learn from me what I am doing
here. I will show a video soon,” he said.
The governor said the reason the minister defected to the
All Progressives Congress was because he was afraid that the government might
unleash the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on him.
“That is why Nigeria cannot move forward. Everybody is
running away, because when they send EFCC, you run to the other party, then
they protect you. That is the party, that is government that is fighting
corruption. Akpabio is now moving round happy. He no longer takes his blood
pressure medicine,” he added.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles