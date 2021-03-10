Home | News | General | Dimeji Bankole, former house of reps speaker, set to join APC

Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bankole was t...

Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Bankole was the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) during the 2019 governorship election in Ogun.

In a statement on Friday, Mamman Mohammed, spokesman of Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and chairman of APC caretaker committee, said the former speaker met with the leadership of the party on his planned defection.

“Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC, today hosted Bankole and Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa,” the statement reads.

“The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues, including the movement of the former speaker and his supporters into APC.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing and widening.”

Reacting to Bankole’s move to join the APC, Yabayi Sani, ADP national chairman, said he would not be surprised if the former speaker has decided to join the party.

“That is typical of an average Nigerian politician. They are only good in sharing, not in building,” he said.

Bankole’s planned defection comes weeks after Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state, decamped to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General