Home | News | General | Dimeji Bankole, former house of reps speaker, set to join APC
‘You lack morality to ask S/South govs account for 13% derivation’ -Wike slams Akpabio
Monguno clarifies comment on missing funds under Buhari’s service chiefs

Dimeji Bankole, former house of reps speaker, set to join APC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bankole was t...


Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).


Bankole was the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) during the 2019 governorship election in Ogun.

 

In a statement on Friday, Mamman Mohammed, spokesman of Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and chairman of APC caretaker committee, said the former speaker met with the leadership of the party on his planned defection.

 

“Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC, today hosted Bankole and Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa,” the statement reads.

 

“The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues, including the movement of the former speaker and his supporters into APC.

 

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing and widening.”

 

Reacting to Bankole’s move to join the APC, Yabayi Sani, ADP national chairman, said he would not be surprised if the former speaker has decided to join the party.

 

“That is typical of an average Nigerian politician. They are only good in sharing, not in building,” he said.

 

Bankole’s planned defection comes weeks after Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state, decamped to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 210