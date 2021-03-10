Dimeji Bankole, former house of reps speaker, set to join APC
- 7 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bankole was t...
Oladimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the house of
representatives, is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bankole was the candidate of the Action Democratic Party
(ADP) during the 2019 governorship election in Ogun.
In a statement on Friday, Mamman Mohammed, spokesman of Mai
Mala Buni, Yobe governor and chairman of APC caretaker committee, said the
former speaker met with the leadership of the party on his planned defection.
“Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC CECPC, today hosted Bankole and Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa,” the statement reads.
“The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political
issues, including the movement of the former speaker and his supporters into
APC.
“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun are growing
and widening.”
Reacting to Bankole’s move to join the APC, Yabayi Sani, ADP
national chairman, said he would not be surprised if the former speaker has
decided to join the party.
“That is typical of an average Nigerian politician. They are
only good in sharing, not in building,” he said.
Bankole’s planned defection comes weeks after Gbenga Daniel,
a former governor of Ogun state, decamped to the APC from the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP).
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles