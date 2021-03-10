Monguno clarifies comment on missing funds under Buhari’s service chiefs
Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), says he
was quoted out of context on how funds meant for arms purchase went missing
under the former service chiefs.
In an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, the NSA had said
the newly appointed service chiefs did not meet the funds approved for arms
purchase when they assumed office in January.
Although he did not accuse the immediate past service chiefs
of misappropriating the funds, he said the money might have been used in other
ways unknown to anybody at present.
His office, in a statement on Friday, said the NSA had only
commented on President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the
country.
“We would like to state that the NSA was quoted out of
context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement
were missing under the former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some
media outlets from the BBC interview,” the statement reads.
“During the interview, the National Security Adviser only
reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with
insecurity and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to
provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of
arms and equipment.
“In the interview, the National Security Adviser clearly
informed the BBC reporter that Mr President has provided enormous resources for
arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered
and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former
Service Chiefs.
“The NSA also informed the reporter that Mr President is
following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to
military equipments, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due
diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.
“As the National Security Adviser conveyed during the Aso
Villa Media Briefing, questions relating to Defence procurement should be
channelled to the Ministry of Defence.”
The NSA office added that security agencies are working
together to bring an end to insecurity with the full support of the president
and stakeholders, including the media and the civil society.
