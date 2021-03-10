Home | News | General | Bishop Oyedepo reveals why Nigeria has not changed for the better
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, on Friday, disclosed why Nigeria has not changed for the better.

 

Oyedepo pointed out that Nigeria has not changed because only changed people can turn things around in their environment.

 

The Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Regents of Covenant University, stated this during the institution’s 19th matriculation ceremony on Friday at Ota, Ogun State.

 

He appealed to Nigerians to go closer to God if they want things to change.

 

“We talk about peace in Nigeria but we are all witnesses to how far we are from it. When you are transformed, then you can reform your society.

 

“Only changed people can change their world and things around them.

 

Oyedepo also stressed that any system that is afraid to be different would never make the difference.

 

He urged the new students to be determined to make a difference wherever they find themselves.


