Labour movement in Nigeria is dead, can’t reverse APC’s anti-people policies -Wike
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the
labour movement in Nigeria is dead, adding that it cannot reverse the
anti-people policies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.
Wike who wrote on Twitter lamented the silence of labour in
the face of insecurity and hike in fuel price and electricity tariff in the
country.
According to him, labour which used to be alive under the
administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan died since the inception
of the present government.
He said, “Labour movement in the country is dead because it
has lost its force of engagement with government and hardly can achieve
anything good for the generality of the workforce and Nigerians.
“The leadership of labour has left substance to pursue shadows
and hardly can speak in a manner that can change or achieve reversal of the
many anti-people policies being implemented by the Progressives Congress (APC)
led Federal Government.
“It is unfortunate that labour has abandoned its role in
this country. You are chasing things that are personal to you. All over the
world, when government is not going the right way, it is labour that comes out
to say we cannot allow it.
“Majority of our people are civil servants and have others
to cater for. But since the inception of this government, labour has died.
“Under Former President Goodluck Jonathan, labour was alive.
They said the country must come down because he is from a minority area.
“But look at what is happening. There’s an increase in fuel
pump price, insecurity, and an increase in electricity tariff. Where is labour?
Where is TUC, where is NLC? The only thing I hear is minimum wage.”
He continued, “Let the world hear it, labour has died.
Nigerians cannot get anything substantive from you. Labour is like an
opposition party. Labour does not work for any ruling government, no. But now you people are working for the ruling
government, but under Jonathan, Occupy Nigeria.
“And that is why we say there is so much injustice in this
country. Because I come from a place, a minority area, you can treat me anyhow,
but when you come from the other side nobody can touch you.
“That is not how this country should move forward. Be firm,
take a decision and know that was is wrong is wrong. Let Nigerians have
confidence in you.“
