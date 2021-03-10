Actress Uche Ogbodo debuts baby bump, pregnant with second child
- 9 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Uche Ogbodo, Nigerian actress cum film producer, has hinted that she is expecting her second child in several photos showing her baby bump...
Uche Ogbodo, Nigerian actress cum film producer, has hinted
that she is expecting her second child in several photos showing her baby bump.
In an Instagram post on Friday, the movie star could be seen
flaunting her pronounced pregnancy while sitting inside in a private jet
alongside her friends.
She had accompanied one of the photos with a terse post
which read “flying private with my bunny, in the Oven, nah! You can’t seat with
us, three is a crowd”.
The Enugu-born actress had tied the knot with Ato Ubby, ex-Nigerian footballer, in 2013 but the union collapsed barely 10 months after.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by GODDESS (@ucheogbodo)
The marriage, however, produced a girl, whom the pair
welcomed in 2014 before parting ways.
In a 2014 interview, the actress had said she broke up with
Ubby because the “union was full of lies.”
“My marriage was full of lies. I cannot tell you in detail
what those lies were, if that’s what you’re trying to make me do but it was
based on lies. It’s a pity it didn’t work out. I didn’t go into the marriage to
crash it,” she had said.
Ogbodo made her acting debut in 2006 and has since
established herself as a popular figure in the country’s movie industry.
She has featured in several Nollywood hit movies and snagged
numerous awards as well as recognition.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles