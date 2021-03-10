Home | News | General | Actress Uche Ogbodo debuts baby bump, pregnant with second child

Uche Ogbodo, Nigerian actress cum film producer, has hinted that she is expecting her second child in several photos showing her baby bump...

Uche Ogbodo, Nigerian actress cum film producer, has hinted that she is expecting her second child in several photos showing her baby bump.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the movie star could be seen flaunting her pronounced pregnancy while sitting inside in a private jet alongside her friends.

She had accompanied one of the photos with a terse post which read “flying private with my bunny, in the Oven, nah! You can’t seat with us, three is a crowd”.

The Enugu-born actress had tied the knot with Ato Ubby, ex-Nigerian footballer, in 2013 but the union collapsed barely 10 months after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GODDESS (@ucheogbodo)

The marriage, however, produced a girl, whom the pair welcomed in 2014 before parting ways. In a 2014 interview, the actress had said she broke up with Ubby because the “union was full of lies.” “My marriage was full of lies. I cannot tell you in detail what those lies were, if that’s what you’re trying to make me do but it was based on lies. It’s a pity it didn’t work out. I didn’t go into the marriage to crash it,” she had said. Ogbodo made her acting debut in 2006 and has since established herself as a popular figure in the country’s movie industry. She has featured in several Nollywood hit movies and snagged numerous awards as well as recognition.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General