Home | News | General | Stop kissing kids in the mouth – Actress Anita Joseph warns parents
Actress Uche Ogbodo debuts baby bump, pregnant with second child
Prof. Soyinka receives COVID-19 vaccine

Stop kissing kids in the mouth – Actress Anita Joseph warns parents



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised parents to stop kissing their kids in the mouth.   According to the curvy actress in a vi...


Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised parents to stop kissing their kids in the mouth.

 

According to the curvy actress in a video, she shared on her Instagram page, she beckoned on parents to only peck their children on their cheek or forehead.

 

The proud mom of one said kissing children in the mouth is disgusting and not hygienic, adding that your baby is not your lover and so carrying out such act is irritating.

 

“Your baby is not your lover or your boyfriend, you don’t have to kiss a child on the mouth”, she stressed.

 

She further said that another danger in kissing your child on the mouth is that the child might end up doing it outside the home with another person…

 

Watch the video;

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anita Joseph Olagunju (@anitajoseph8)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 210