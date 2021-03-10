Stop kissing kids in the mouth – Actress Anita Joseph warns parents
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised parents to stop
kissing their kids in the mouth.
According to the curvy actress in a video, she shared on her
Instagram page, she beckoned on parents to only peck their children on their
cheek or forehead.
The proud mom of one said kissing children in the mouth is
disgusting and not hygienic, adding that your baby is not your lover and so
carrying out such act is irritating.
“Your baby is not your lover or your boyfriend, you don’t
have to kiss a child on the mouth”, she stressed.
She further said that another danger in kissing your child
on the mouth is that the child might end up doing it outside the home with
another person…
