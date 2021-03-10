Home | News | General | Several killed as bandits overrun six villages in Zamfara state

- The security situation in Zamfara state appears to have deteriorated further

- Bello Matawalle, the state governor expressed sadness over the killing of some villagers

- No arrests have been made over the recent attacks in the state

Bandits have killed several people in Zamfara after deadly attacks on six villages in the state.

Jamilu Magaji, the press secretary to the state governor, in a statement disclosed that the attacks were carried out in two local government areas (LGAs) of the state on Friday, March 12.





According to Channels TV, the villages that came under attack included Damaga, Jihiya, Shandame, Gidan Runji Daki Hudu, and Kizara.

Magaji explained that the state governor, Bello Matawalle, had to cancel his official engagements in Sokoto state because of the attacks.

He said the governor condoled with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks.

The governor was reported to have condemned the attack and directed security agencies in the state to bring an end to the activities of bandits.

Meanwhile, the abduction of female students in Kaduna on Friday, March 12, has proven that the Jangebe experience in Zamfara was not the last case of kidnap in the north.

Many reactions have been triggered by the Friday tragedy which is rather overwhelming to most Nigerians.

An outspoken social commentator and former Nigerian senator from the same state, Shehu Sani, has said that the enormity of insecurity in the north and throughout the country has been under-estimated by the federal government.

Sani went as far as claiming that kidnapping is now a very lucrative business in the region and that students have been reduced to mere stocks.

In another report, Babagana Monguno, the national security adviser (NSA), has confirmed that he met with Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric with a view to tackling insecurity in the country.

The security adviser said the Islamic cleric has offered to help the government in tackling attacks by bandits.

Monguno made the disclosure at a briefing with journalists at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, March 11, according to the presidency.

