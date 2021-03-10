Home | News | General | Watch your mouth before I teach you a lesson - Nigerian governor threatens Buhari’s minister

- Governor Nyesom Wike has criticised Godswill Akpabio for a comment the minister made about south-south governors

- The Rivers governor questioned what the minister achieved when he was governor of Akwa Ibom state

- Akpabio was a former member of PDP before he defected to the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to teach the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, a lesson for criticising governors in the South-South geo-political zone.

Wike wants Akpabio to stop his verbal attacks on south-south governors. Photo: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Facebook, @GovWike/Twitter

Source: UGC

Wike issued the threat on Friday, March 12, when he inaugurated an office complex his administration built for the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Port Harcourt, Nation reported.

The governor said the minister has no right to question what governors from the region were doing with 13% oil derivation.

The Rivers governor said:

‘’It is unfortunate I read what the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akpabio said. I will tell him to talk less. We will tell him that when he was the governor he was acting like a king. There was money that time. The exchange rate was N150 per dollar. Today, it is N500 for a dollar.

Read also Okorocha vs Uzodinma: Former southeast governor meets Osinbajo behind closed doors

“Akpabio had money but he had the temerity to ask South-South governors what they are doing with 13 per cent derivation. Akpabio should not talk to Rivers State at all. He has no such authority. He is not qualified to talk to Rivers State.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to The Punch, Wike advised Akpabio to desist from sponsoring propaganda against south-south governors.

Meanwhile, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been slammed with a very serious allegation by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike has accused the management of the NDDC of wasting the massive sum of N10 billion in an evil bid to unseat him, Channels TV reported.

Speaking with the Senate committee on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 24, Wike maintained that the commission has been taken over by politicians who want to achieve only their selfish agenda.

Read also South-South PDP elects new leaders, says party will take over Aso Rock in 2023

The governor added that the NDDC is underperforming because it has placed politics ahead of service to the people of the region.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years of experience in working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. For Kess, journalism is more than a career, it is a beautiful way of life.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General