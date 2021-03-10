Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, and other governors that have received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- 4 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Many governors have now received the coronavirus vaccine
- This is done in efforts to assure their people that the jabs are safe and have no consequences
- The governors included Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
In a bid to assure Nigerians of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, some governors have publicly received the AstraZeneca jabs.
Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun became the first governor to receive the jab. This came after President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo received the vaccine.
Among other governors that have received the vaccine are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.
Read also
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr lists Musa, Osimhen, 22 others for Squirrels, Crocodiles
Source: Legit Nigeria
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles