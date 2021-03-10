Home | News | General | Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, and other governors that have received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, and other governors that have received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 51 minutes ago
- Many governors have now received the coronavirus vaccine

- This is done in efforts to assure their people that the jabs are safe and have no consequences

- The governors included Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun

In a bid to assure Nigerians of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, some governors have publicly received the AstraZeneca jabs.

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun became the first governor to receive the jab. This came after President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo received the vaccine.

Among other governors that have received the vaccine are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been vaccinated in Korona's major training hospital in Murtala Muhammad in Kano city. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.

Governor Sanwo-Olu receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: @jidesanwoolu
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
