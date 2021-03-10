Home | News | General | Heartbreak for Arsenal fans as supercomputer predicts they will record worst Premier League finish in 26 years

- Supercomputer predicts Arsenal will finish 10th on the Premier league table this season

- By this, the Gunners will fail to qualify for any of the European competitions next campaign

- Mikel Arteta's men have been superb on the continent this term having gone nine games without a defeat

Arsenal are unbeaten in all nine Europa League games they have played this season - winning eight and drawing just one so far.

But the same cannot be said about the North London club in the Premier League as they currently sit 10th on the table with 37 points after 27 games.

The Gunners hosts city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium this weekend and they will be counting on their form against Olympiacos for the cracker.

Mikel Arteta's men have won 11 and lost 11 of their first 27 matches this campaign and a win for them against Spurs would go a long way to help them finish strong at the end of the season.

Arsenal to record their worst finish in the Premier League in 26 years this season according to supercomputer's predictions. Credit - SunSport

However, the supercomputer believes Arsenal will record their worst finish in 26 years when the league is concluded a couple of months from now.

The Gunners boss is hopeful of qualifying for Europe by breaking into the upper echelons of the division but Sky Sports believes won't be able to earn more than 15 points in their remaining 11 games considering the goals scored, conceded and points won to determine their final position.

Such a finish would be the club's worst since a 12th-placed finish in 1995, ending a long run inside the top eight as reported by SunSport.

The supercomputer changed little of the existing table with Aston Villa bumped above Liverpool into eighth place on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp will have another chance to avenge his side's 7-2 defeat at Villa Park when welcoming Dean Smith's side to Anfield on April 10.

Newcastle currently sit a point above 17th-placed Brighton and the Cottagers, who have played a game more.

The Magpies travel to West London for a potentially huge showdown on the last day of the season and are away to Brighton on March 20.

The supercomputer has Newcastle hitting 38 points by the end of the campaign, 11 more than they have so far and three clear of Fulham's predicted total.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheffield United have sacked their manager Chris Wilder with 10 Premier League games left to be played this season.

The Blades have won just four Premier League games this campaign - leaving them 20th on the table with 14 points.

And they are hoping they can avoid relegation at the end of the season with the decision regarding the 53-year-old.

