Rehab: Lagos shuts Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government will shut Falomo Bridge for repair works through Federal Government from Sunday, March 14 to Friday, April 30, 2021, a period of six weeks.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this on Friday, said the rehabilitation was in line with the state government’s mandate to ensure effective and efficient transportation through quality road infrastructure.

Oladeinde stated that the repairs works will run on a 24 hours shift in phases to enable the contractor to complete repairs within the estimated set time and minimize the expected inconveniences for road users.

He further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

According to him, “While the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.”

Frederic assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.

He, therefore, appealed to residents to cooperate with the state government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects at record time.

