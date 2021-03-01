Home | News | General | N600,000 was carted away during Osun bank robbery — Police

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Friday confirmed that about N600,000 was carted away by armed robbers during an attack on Wema Bank in Okuku, Odo-Otin local government headquarters on Thursday.

Some armed men invaded the bank around 3:10 pm on Thursday blasting the bank entrance with dynamite and operated for almost 40 minutes.

While fleeing from the scene, the robbers killed two persons before escaping through the bush path and abandoned their vehicles.

Speaking on RAVE FM talk show on Friday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode said the robbers escaped with about N600,000 stolen from the bank’s automated teller machine.

“The armed robbers carted away about N500,000 to N600,000 from the ATM machine of WEMA bank.

“The bank staff told us the operation lasted for about 15 minutes. I led the four teams of the police to the scene of the crime. The armed robbers abandoned their car and fled into the bush with their loot. Their aim was to enter the bank’s vault but they ended up stealing about N500,000 to N600,000 from one of the two ATMs at the scene of the crime.

“The armed robbers were afraid of arrest, they could not attack any bank in the area, so they fled under 15 minutes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water resources and Energy, Engineer Felix Ibitoye called on the residents to make information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing armed robbers to the appropriate authorities.

He said it is the first time the community is witnessing such heinous crime appealing to adjourning communities to also be on the lookout and report strange movements around them to the police.

