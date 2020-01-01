Home | News | General | Police arrest 101 kidnappers, other suspects within two weeks in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Police Command on Friday says it has arrested no fewer than 101 suspects in connection with kidnapping and other various criminal offences in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko stated this while parading the suspects in the Bompai police command headquarters in Kano.

CP Dikko said the suspects were arrested within a period of 2 weeks between 26th February to 12th March, 2021.

He gave the breakdown of the arrest as 27 Armed Robbery suspects, 14 Kidnap suspects, 6 Fraudsters, 3 Drug Dealers, 5 Motor Vehicle Thieves and Forty-Six thugs.

The Police Commissioner however vowed to sustain the tempo in decimating all criminal activities in the State.

According to him, “In our effort to effectively Police the State, we have sustained the Puff Adder Operations, robust Community Policing Engagements, Intelligence-led and Visibility Policing, sustained synergy with other security agencies, massive campaigns against Drug Abuse (Kwaya) and Thuggery (Daba) and full adherence to the ethics of the force.

“Within the period of two weeks, from 26th February 2021 to 12th March, 2021, the Command arrested One Hundred and One (101) Suspects for various offences ranging from Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Fraud and Thuggery.

“We also recovered six (6) Rifles including two 92) AK-47 Rifles, Sixteen (16) Motor Vehicles, Three (3) Tricycles, Nine (9) Motorcycles and Thirty Six (36) Knives.

“Similarly, we recovered One Hundred and Thirty (130) Parcels of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indiana Hemp valued at N2.6 million, Fifty Seven (57) Cartons of Expired Diclofenac Tablets and Hi-sense Television.

“We will sustain the tempo in decimating all criminal activities in the State.

“Security is everybody’s business and therefore, we urge you to continue to give all necessary support and cooperation,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Dikko however stated.

