“New Life Loading”, Reactions as Nengi Did This With Ned Nwoko (Photos below)

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition ex-housemate, Nengi, has been up to great things, opening big doors and bagging collaborations since she exited the big brother house. This time around, she paid a courtesy visit to billionaire businessman and husband to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, at his foundation, prince Ned Nwoko foundation.

As reported by Sabiradio on Instagram, the reality star in a short clip appealed to fans to join hands with the billionaire’s foundation to eradicate malaria in Africa.

Rather than focusing on Nengi’s message, Nigerians could not help but worry about the young beauty becoming the next wife after Regina.

Did you know that children under age 5 are most vulnerable to malaria?.. They account for 67% of all malaria deaths worldwide . Disheartening but it’s our sad reality. Let’s join hands together to put an end to it ???? pic.twitter.com/8qsKTt0KdY — Nengi Rebecca Hampson ????????️ (@nengiofficial) February 27, 2021

Check out their comments below:

J_aryes: “New wife loading.” Stanleybiggie: “Ozor… it is finished.” Sandraogbeifun: “Next is marriage.” Flyderapper1: “Nengi Pengi, street people are worried about you becoming his 7th wife.” Vhellarjhay: “New wife alert.”

Clemfizi: “I hope the fight ends there. Thank you.” Nodachris: “NextWife loading… Ozones there is fire on the mountain.” Matenisha: “Hope there won’t be a scandal after this.”

