Arsenal vs Tottenham: I look up, not down the table – Jose Mourinho takes swipe at Gunners

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  8 hours 11 minutes ago
Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has taken a veiled swipe at Arsenal’s league position ahead of both teams’ Premier League derby on Sunday evening at Emirates.

Mourinho said he is not concerned with the North London power battle with Arsenal and he’s only looking up and not down the Premier League table..

The Portuguese gaffer is focused only on ensuring Tottenham remain in the battle for the Premier League top four and not where Mikel Arteta’s side are in the table.

Tottenham are currently seven points ahead of Arsenal, and a victory on Sunday would go a long way to ensuring Spurs finish above the Gunners in the league for a fifth successive year.

“I look up, I don’t look down,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us, I would look at them. But because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.

“But at the same time, we always look to the next match. And if instead of Arsenal, it was Villa or Newcastle, the next matches we are going to play, exactly the same feeling.

“We feel we are better than the position we’ve in the table, and we want to improve our position, so we need points for that. It doesn’t matter to the opponent. It doesn’t matter if it’s a London derby – in fact, it is the fourth in a row in the Premier League.

“It is a Premier League match, three points are there to fight for, and that is what we’re going to try to do.”

