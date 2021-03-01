Home | News | General | NSA makes U-turn on funds for arms purchase missing under Buratai

The office of the National Security Adviser has denied saying that some funds meant to purchase arms under the leadership of the former service chiefs were missing..

Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser, during an interview with BBC Hausa had explained that the new service chiefs who recently assumed office did not meet the money for arm or equipment purchase as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Monguno also said preliminary investigation showed that the funds were missing and equipment or arms are nowhere to be found.

The revelation, however, triggered diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some were of the opinion that General Buratai and the ex-service chiefs should be investigated others said they should be arrested and made to give account of how they spent the money.

Reacting, NSA in a statement released on Friday evening, said Monguno was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview.

The statement also said that the National Security Adviser only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and President Buhari’s continued commitment to provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.

“We would like to State that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service Chiefs as reported by some news outlets.

“The National Security Adviser only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and the President’s commitment to provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“In the interview the National Security Adviser clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service Chiefs.

“Also, the Mr. President is following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipment, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates,” the statement said.

