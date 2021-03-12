Home | News | General | Feminist Co finally reacts to allegation of “silent” withdrawal of $51,000 worth of Bitcoin donated for #EndSARS protest
Feminist Co finally reacts to allegation of “silent” withdrawal of $51,000 worth of Bitcoin donated for #EndSARS protest



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 52 minutes ago
Feminist co has finally reacted to allegation of “silent” withdrawal of $51,000 worth of Bitcoin donated for #EndSARS protest.

The group took to their twitter account to make clear the air on the news making round.

See tweet below..

A statement from The Feminist Coalition. March 12th, 2021. #FemCo #FeministCo pic.twitter.com/KeffGwPIxG

— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) March 12, 2021

#FemCo #FeministCo pic.twitter.com/JY8W8pQHuy

— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) March 12, 2021
Recall Edujandon.com recently brought you a report that Women’s right group, Feminist Coalition, are being accused of withdrawing $51,000 worth of Bitcoin donated for the #Endsars protest.

Some social media user accused the group of not being transparent enough on their financial dealings following the accusation of moving funds gathered for the protest.

It would be recalled that during the #EndSARs protest, FemCO was responsible for the daily finances of the protest nationwide and were praised for their transparency as they updated their timeline with everyday expenses, including donations received worldwide.

