The Powerful Man That Died Yesterday, See The Last Thing He said About God Almighty Before His Death (Details below)
One of the most powerful men in Ivory Coast, Hamed Bakayoko lost his life to cancer on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 but he made a strong statement about God almighty on Instagram when he was alive.
The fame of the Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko was not just talked about in his country but in several countries in Africa and Europe.
Shortly after his 56th birthday on March 8, he was flown to France inorder to control the harm of cancer which he had been battling for over a month and then finally was sent to a medical hospital in Germany where he later lost his life.
On March 1, 2021 before his death, the powerful man despite his immense power and fame told the people to have faith in God Almighty.
The powerful man lived a life of respect and had chance to meet some of the most important people in the world like the King of Saudi Arabia, President of Portugal and so many high ranked security operatives but he stood out because he gave respect to the creator of life, God almighty.
On June 1, 2020 he also showed respect to the Holy Spirit on Instagram.
See photos of the powerful man, Hamed Bakayoko, who despite his power as the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, gave respect to God.
