Home | News | General | Kaduna Abduction: 39 students still missing

Thirty-nine students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Kaduna, are still missing after Friday’s gunmen attack. Sam...





Thirty-nine students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Kaduna, are still missing after Friday’s gunmen attack.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security, gave the update in a statement.

The government earlier announced the rescue of 180 students and staff of the college by troops.

The 39 missing students comprising 23 females and 16 males.

Aruwan said state authorities are maintaining close communication with the management of the college.

He assured that efforts by security agencies toward rescue of the victims would yield results.

Bandits have increased kidnap for ransom attacks in North-West since 2020. Most of their targets are schools.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General