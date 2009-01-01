Home | News | General | EFCC wins big, arrests 57 cyber fraud suspects, with two rifles

- Some internet fraudsters have been nabbed by operatives of the EFCC

- They were arrested in some hotels in ILaro, Ogun state

- The items seized from them include four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops among others

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In what will be consider as good catch, about fifty-seven cyber fraud suspects have been arrested by officials of EFCC at four hotel hideouts in Ilaro, Ogun state.

This was disclosed by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, PM News reports.

He said the suspects were arrested in Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel & Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels.

The suspects were involved in a range of cyber crimes, from love scams on numerous dating sites to obtaining money by false pretences.

Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Read also Just in: Students scamper for safety as bandits kill 13 people in fresh attack on Zamfara community

Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that youths suspected to be internet fraudsters better known as "Yahoo boys" stormed the Oke Omiru end of Osogbo-Ilesha road and barricaded the expressway in a demonstration against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to The Punch, the protesters began their demonstration on Tuesday morning, February 9, over alleged harassment by the operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Vehicular movements were hindered as the protesters threatened not to leave the streets until the government addressed the constant harassment of youths in the area by the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun, a 45-year-old Ilorin-based driver, was jailed for two years after he was found guilty of spending N2 million "erroneously transferred into his bank account."

Read also Breaking: One dead, several injured as NURTW factions clash

According to a statement issued by the EFCC on Thursday, January 21, the convict received a bank alert of N2 million which was sent into his account in a transactional error by one Sherifta Omolara Sani.

Oluwasegun, however, did not inform the bank. He instead spent the money, leading to his arraignment before the Kwara state high court sitting in Ilorin.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, delivering the judgement, said the offence contravenes section 286 and punishable under section 287 of the penal code.

Aanu Adegun is a politics and current affairs content editor at Legit.ng with over 7 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. A graduate of English Studies from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Aanu started his journalism career as a features writer. Aanu, who is also a creative writer has written books and children magazines. He once anchored some specialised pages of a national newspaper. Aanu is also a satirist.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General