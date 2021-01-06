Home | News | General | Swear me in as senator now - PDP Lawmaker tells Senate President Lawan

- Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been called upon to welcome a new member of the upper chamber

- The intending senator is Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, a member of the green chamber

- Jarigbe said that going by the order of the Supreme Court, his rival, Stephen Odey, is to vacate his seat for him

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogoja/Iyala federal constituency of Cross River, has called on the Senate president Ahmad Lawan to swear him in as a senator.

Jarigbe on Thursday, March 11, said his demand to the Senate leadership is in line with the verdict of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court which upheld him as the true candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the last senatorial bye-election, The Nation reports.

Moreover, the lawmaker called on the red chamber to stop his rival, Stephen Odey, recently sacked by the apex court, from attending plenary sessions.

Read also Bayelsa by-election: Dickson suffers huge blow as Supreme Court dismisses ex-governor's appeals

Jarigbe said he now has a legal claim to the senatorial seat going by the Supreme Court's verdict (Photo: @AgomHon, @DrAhmadLwan)

Source: Twitter

A report by Punch said Jarigbe maintained that some evil-minded senators have hidden the file containing the judgment from Lawan, adding that it is not in the character of the Senate boss to disobey court orders.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He insisted:

“That file did not get to the Senate President until yesterday. I am sure that the Senate President will not disobey the judgement of the court."

Reacting to Odey's earlier argument that the court did not order him to leave his seat at the Senate, Jarigbe said:

“How can you be a Senator when you are not the candidate of the party? Can you put something on nothing?

“There were two Supreme Court judgements. The first had to do with the issue of delegate list and the party structure in the state which was decided on the 6th of January, 2021 by the Supreme Court."

Read also Uncertainty as Court of Appeal reserves judgment on certificate forgery suit against Gov Obaseki

Meanwhile, Jarigbe had dragged the PDP to court over alleged malpractice in the party's senatorial primary election in Cross River state.

The lawmaker who represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency of Cross River state, who also contested the election, disclosed his decision to seek legal redress against the result of the polls, on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Onyirioha Nnamdi is a graduate of Literature and English Language at the University of Lagos. He is a Politics/Current Affairs Editor who writes on news and political topics for Legit.ng. He brings into his reporting a wealth of experience in creative and analytical writing. Nnamdi has a major interest in local and global politics.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General