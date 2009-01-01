Home | News | General | No land for ranching in southeast - Nigerian governors declare

- Southeast governors have reacted to the implementation of the FG's National Livestock Transformation Plan

- According to the leaders, states in the region will not give out any land for ranching

- This was made known by the chairman of the forum Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governors of the southeast region on Thursday, March 11, said there was no land for ranching in the zone.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and chairman of the southeast governors forum made the disclosure during his appearance on Channels TV breakfast programme Sunrise Daily.

Umahi explained that there would be no land for ranching among the states in the region as contained in the federal government's National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Governor Dave Umahi has said there is no land for ranching in southeast. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

He revealed that states would not participate in the ranching arrangement of the NLTP due to the scarcity of land in the region.

Read also Minimum wage: FG can't impose its salary structure on states - Prominent APC governor

Speaking further, the governor, however, noted that the region embraced other forms of the programme.

Umahi also said the free movement of animals into the zone has been accepted by the region in as much as they do not come on foot because of security problems.

The governor, who also dismissed the possibility of contributing security personnel from different states, also said there was no rationale for establishing a joint regional security network for the states in South East.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde said that private investors won't be provided with free land by Oyo state for ranching.

The governor stated this following reaction to his statement on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in Oyo.

Makinde in a tweet on Wednesday, March 3, clarified that Oyo state will adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State.

Read also Nigerian governor discloses the main cause of Nigeria’s problems

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a solidified effort to tackle and finally curb the ceaseless farmer-herder clashes in Ekiti, the state government would create enclosed ranching.

This is under the federal government's National Livestock Transformation Plan. Akin Omole, the information commissioner made the disclosure in a statement, on Monday, March 8.

According to Omole, the government noted it would not allow criminal herders who are hibernating in the farms to kill farmers and residents of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

-----

Oluwatobi Bolashodun is a Legit.ng journalist with six years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Oluwatobi is a Current Affairs Editor, mostly writing on political, educational, and business topics. She uses her team spirit to encourage others to work hard.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General