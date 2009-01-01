Home | News | General | I broke up with my ex for refusing to do ‘frog jump’, Cossy Ojiakor reveals
I broke up with my ex for refusing to do ‘frog jump’, Cossy Ojiakor reveals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 4 minutes ago
Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor noted that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend for refusing to do frog jump.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the busty actress said: “My relationship with my ex-lover went sour because we allowed too many people to have a say in the relationship.  Both of us are on talking terms and I have asked him why he said some false things about me on Instagram. He told me he had deleted the false claims from his page. When I leave a man, I do not try to go back to him. I try to leave in peace and avoid being enemies with my past lovers. I guess he was just trying to get attention. I think he did that to me because he was still mad at me.

“We had a little misunderstanding and the rule was that if one party offended the other, the guilty person would do a frog jump. I also do it when I am wrong. However, he refused to do the punishment when he erred because his friends told him not to. But I have forgiven him.”

Speaking further, she noted that she would rather adopt a child than getting married to a man she doesn’t love.

“As a matter of fact, I may end up adopting a child, instead of having a baby for a man I am not in love with. I do not intend to change my life because of marriage. Nothing will stop me from being Cossy. My husband has to take me the way I am.  I can only stop because of God and not because of any human being”.

