FG to close Falomo Bridge for six weeks

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola has announced the partial closure of Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for six weeks.

Popoola in a statement on Friday night said the bridge will be closed for repairs from Sunday.

He appealed to the public for understanding, even as he assured that traffic regulatory and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to minimise gridlock.

Part of the statement read: “The Federal Government will be embarking on rehabilitation of Falomo Bridge for a period of six weeks as from Sunday 14th March 2021.

“This will require partial closure of one lane at a time.

“The motoring users are advised to cooperate with the traffic law enforcement agents, while the government tries its best to minimise the inconveniences the closure may cause.”

