We should continue using AstraZeneca vaccine, no cause for alarm – WHO insists
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has insisted on the
continuous use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several European
countries suspended vaccination over blood clot fears.
WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, stated this on Friday
while speaking to reporters at a briefing in Geneva.
According to Harris, there is no reason to stop using the
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because WHO has reviewed the data on deaths.
Recall that Romania, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Italy have postponed or limited the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines following isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other
vaccines that are being used,” Harris said.
“We have reviewed the data on deaths. There has been no
death, to date, proven to have been caused by vaccination.”
Harris added, “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca
vaccine. Any safety signal must be investigated.
“We must always ensure that we look for any safety signals
when we roll out vaccines, and we must review them.
“But there is no indication to not use it.”
