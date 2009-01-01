Home | News | General | We should continue using AstraZeneca vaccine, no cause for alarm – WHO insists
I was raped by armed robbers in my husband’s house –Actress Iyabo Ojo
‘Kudade dai sun salwanta’: Monguno’s explosive interview with BBC, word-for-word

We should continue using AstraZeneca vaccine, no cause for alarm – WHO insists



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The World Health Organisation (WHO) has insisted on the continuous use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several European countrie...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has insisted on the continuous use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended vaccination over blood clot fears.

 

WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, stated this on Friday while speaking to reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

 

According to Harris, there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because WHO has reviewed the data on deaths.

 

Recall that Romania, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Italy have postponed or limited the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines following isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

 

“AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used,” Harris said.

 

“We have reviewed the data on deaths. There has been no death, to date, proven to have been caused by vaccination.”

 

Harris added, “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine. Any safety signal must be investigated.

 

“We must always ensure that we look for any safety signals when we roll out vaccines, and we must review them.

 

“But there is no indication to not use it.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 201