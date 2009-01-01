Governors in support of financial autonomy for state assemblies -Tambuwal
- 3 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, says state governors have given their support to financial autonomy for state assemblies and judiciary...
Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, says state governors
have given their support to financial autonomy for state assemblies and
judiciary.
The development comes four days after the Parliamentary
Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) protested at the national assembly over
the non-implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies.
In May, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order
granting financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36
states of the country.
But the president suspended the gazetting of the order after meeting with governors in June, 2020.
Speaking after a meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of
staff to the president, some governors and a delegation of States Legislators
Conference at Aso Rock, Tambuwal said the relevant stakeholders will meet next week
to finalise the framework for the implementation of the financial autonomy.
According to him, the meeting was called at the instance of
the president.
“We are here to meet the chief of staff on the instruction
of Mr President and you can see that the leadership of the Speakers’ Conference
of the States of the Federation is here ably led by the Chairman. It is all
about [Executive] Order 10, which has to do with the independence, financial
autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary at the state level,” a statement
quoted him as saying.
“So, it is a continuous meeting and we are going to meet
next week Thursday when we hope to finalise on the framework and modalities of
implementing the autonomy of the state legislature and the judiciary.
“By next week Thursday we will be meeting to finalise the
framework. We are all in support of it by the grace of God.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles