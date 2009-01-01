Troops foil attack by bandits on another school in Kaduna
- 5 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian army says it foiled the attempt of bandits to abduct some students of Turkish International Secondary School in Kaduna. T...
The Nigerian army says it foiled the attempt of bandits to abduct some students of Turkish International Secondary School in Kaduna.
The school is located at the Rigachikun axis of the state.
In a statement on Friday, Mohammed Yerima, army
spokesperson, said the troops of the quick response force of division 1 were
alerted to protect the school, following a tip-off of a planned attack by
bandits.
Yerima noted that the troops responded to another distress
call that bandits had had stormed the Federal School of Forestry Mechanisation,
Afaka, Igabi LGA.
He said the troops responded to the call by swiftly moving
to protect the school from bandits, who had gained access by breaking through
the perimeter fence.
The army spokesperson said the rescued students have been
evacuated to a safe place, while the injured are presently receiving medical
attention at a military facility.
“The troops swiftly moved to Afaka and decisively engaged
the armed bandits. Following the fire fight, troops were able to rescue 180
persons, comprising 132 male students, 40 female students and 8 civilian
staff,” he said.
Recall that dozens of students were abducted
during the attack on the school in Afaka in the early hours of Friday.
Meanwhile, Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal
security, says 39 students were kidnapped on Friday.
In the past weeks, schools in northern Nigeria have
witnessed cases of mass abduction of students by bandits.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles