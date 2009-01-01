Home | News | General | Kaduna Abduction: Schools must remain safe spaces, UN reacts

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has said he’s saddened by the recent mass abduction of students in Nigeria.

Over 200 people which included students and staff of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted by bandits who invaded the school on Friday.

This is the fourth mass abduction of school children in the North in the space of four months.

Reacting to the incident, Guterres who shared on Twitter called for the students to be reunited with their families and their abductors brought to justice.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of yet another mass abduction of students from a school in Nigeria.

“Schools must remain safe spaces to learn without fear of violence. The students must be returned to their families, and those responsible for this crime must be brought to justice,” he said.

It was reported that troops of the Nigerian Army have, on Friday, rescued some of those abducted from the school.

A statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, shows that 42 female students, 130 male students and eight staff were rescued by the troops.

Aruwan said about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

