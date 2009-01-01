Home | News | General | After 11 years of marriage, woman gives birth to triplets in Beyelsa, tells wives to only trust God

- A woman, Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina, has been blessed with a set of triplets after she waited for over a decade to have children

- Regina said that only God could have done it as she advised people who want the same thing to look onto Him

- Many people congratulated the woman and her husband for the multiple bundles of joy

A woman identified as Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina finally has every reason to rejoice after she had waited for long 11 years to have children.

On Monday, March 8, a Facebook user, Tony Adams, said that woman gave birth to a set of triplets in Bayelsa state.

In speaking with newsmen, the woman appreciated God for turning her sorrow into joy and blessing her with children.

Regina went further to advise those struggling to have children, saying they should only depend on God as she did.

The woman thanked God for the blessings. Photo source: Tony Adams

Source: Facebook

The lucky father, Samuel Iloegbunam Collins, also gave all glory to the Almighty, saying that he believed that their faith in God made the blessing possible.

See the Facebook post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has drawn hundreds of comments online with many sending in congratulatory messages to the couple.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Faith Agada said:

"The wonder double God has done it again, may His name be highly glorified."

David Obordor said:

"Congratulations to my Abobiri sister, another triplet in Abobiri community, God Almighty will strengthen you and your entire family, He will surely provide for them, His love is upon them, His grace is on them, His love will never exceed them, God Almighty will has provided the daily bread for them in jesus Mighty name. Amen"

Eunice Geregere Odede said:

"Congratulation my sister glory be to God, ever faithful God."

Diepriye David said:

"Congratulaaaaaation, I'm so full of excitement this God whom has given u a global testimony will give u a global sustainance."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 54-year old Nigerian woman, Funmi Ajagbe, gave birth to a set of triplets with her first pregnancy, a thing that does not usually happen.

The new mother’s friend, Odunayo Olupona, took to Facebook to disclose that Funmi welcomed her babies despite the long wait.

---

Source: Legit.ng

