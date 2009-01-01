Home | News | General | I drove like a Formula 1 driver - Shehu Sani narrates scary experience on Kaduna road 24hrs after school kidnap

- Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, could not reach his farm in Kaduna on Saturday, March 13 morning because of a scary road incident

- According to the activist-turned-politician, motorists sped away from an unknown incident that happened

- Sani himself escaped the scene of the incident without knowing what exactly occurred as incidents of bandit attacks continue in the northern state

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has narrated a scary experience he had on a road in Kaduna on Saturday, March 13 morning.

According to a tweet by the senator, he was headed for his farm in Kaduna when he noticed drivers making swift U-turns and speeding away in the other direction.

His questions of 'why is everybody running away?' remained unanswered for a while until a woman stopped just long enough for a retort "stay there dey ask" in pidgin English.

Shehu Sani said he drove like a Formula 1 driver off a Kaduna road on Saturday, March 13. Photo credit: @shehusani

With the memory of a bandit attack on a federal government college on Friday, March 12 still fresh on his mind, the former federal lawmaker snapped into action and beat a hasty retreat.

He quickly made his own U-turn and sped away from the scene like a Formula 1 driver, he says, without waiting to find out what was making everyone run.

A recent report by the Kaduna government revealed that no fewer than 937 people were killed throughout the state by bandits with 1,962 others kidnapped in the year 2020.

The statistics were disclosed by the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, March 10 just some days before bandits attacked the federal college.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna state government confirmed on Friday night that no fewer than 39 students were still missing after a group of armed bandits stormed their school.

The state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed this information in a statement on Friday night.

