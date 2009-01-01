Home | News | General | Samklef celebrates BBNaija’s Erica on her birthday after she blasted him online

- Nigerian music maker, Samklef, recently made a surprising move after he wished BBNaija star, Erica, well ahead of her birthday

- Samklef called her a strong soul and told her to keep winning and smiling

- This is coming after the duo clashed on Twitter when Samklef made reference to Erica being intimate with Kiddwaya on the reality show

Popular Nigerian music star, Samklef, seems to want to turn a new leaf and he started by showing love to BBNaija 2020 star, Erica.

The music producer had been known to heavily troll Erica during her time on the reality show and even after.

Taking to his Twitter page, Samklef shared a pretty photo of the controversial BBNaija housemate and wished her a happy birthday in advance.

Music producer Samklef wished BBNaija's Erica a happy birthday. Photos: @samklef

Source: Twitter

The producer took things a step further by calling Erica a strong soul and telling her to keep winning and smiling.

In his words:

“Happy birthday in advance Erica. Strong soul. Keep winning and smiling.”

See the tweet below:

Without a doubt, a number of people were greatly surprised at Samklef’s actions and they took to his comment section to share their thoughts.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Gift Okedinma said Samklef did well with his action:

Ann thanked God for how things turned out:

Amay said she loved it when peace reigned:

AY was suspicious of Samklef's motive:

Majest772 accused the entertainer of being obsessed with Erica:

This is coming just days after Samklef and Erica clashed on Twitter after the music producer made a derogatory comment about the reality star.

Erica had blasted Samklef after he mentioned her in a derogatory manner in a tweet he shared while trying to justify objectifying female singer, Tems.

According to him, Erica had se*x on national TV and everyone talked about it, somewhat insinuating that his post about Tems' body shouldn't be any different.

---

