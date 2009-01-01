Home | News | General | NYSC management sacks over 30 senior officials, gives reason

- The National Youth Service Corps relived at least 34 senior workers from their duties at the scheme

- The NYSC DG, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaib, discloses that factors such as misconduct and indiscipline prompted the action

- According to Shuaib, the measure was aimed at fostering discipline within the scheme

No fewer than 34 senior staff members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were sacked for various offenses that contravened their condition of service.

The NYSC DG Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaib disclosed that the decision was taken based on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee's report and ratified by the scheme's national governing board on Monday, March 8.

Shuaib who made the disclosure in an interview with The Punch said factors that prompted the action include several offenses such as misconduct and indiscipline.

He went on to note that efforts are being put in place to sustain discipline in the organisation, adding that every employee must abide by the ethics of the NYSC.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari honoured 110 NYSC members who distinguished themselves during the 2018/2019 service year with a presidential award.

The award which is organised by the NYSC was held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The award is for distinguished national service in orientation course, primary assignment, community development service; and winding up/passing out.

In another report, President Buhari gave automatic employment to over 100 ex-corps members who were outstanding during their service year.

The president who joined the virtual event from the banquet hall of the presidential villa, said the youths will get letters of employment from the federal civil service.

He also offered scholarships to the ex-corps members to enable them the pursuit of post-graduate studies up to the doctoral level in any university in Nigeria, in addition to cash rewards.

