Indifferent Zinedine Zidane reacts amid speculation that former Real Madrid Ronaldo is set for return

- Cristiano Ronaldo is being rumoured to return to Spanish club Real Madrid where he made history

- The Portuguese striker could leave Juventus following the Old Lady’s Champions League exit

- Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has not given a hint if the striker would be returning

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has stated that he has no response to speculations that Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Real Madrid where he made history.

Ronaldo left Los Blancos in 2018 after inspiring the team to three consecutive Champions League titles before joining Italian giants Juventus.

With Juve out of this season’s Champions League, there are reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving the Turin-based club for another team amid possible return to Madrid.

The Portuguese was heavily criticised over their Champions League ouster in the second round with many branding him as responsible for Porto’s goal that knocked them out.

Reports suggest that the Portuguese star’s agent Jorge Mendes is already in talks with the Real Madrid bosses.

Zidane did not drop any hint about Ronaldo joining Madrid and said that CR7 is a Juventus player and he respects that. He told reporters:

“You know what he is, what he has done, and how much love we have for him. He made history here, he’s magnificent.

“Now, he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they (media) are saying. He’s a Juve player and I have to respect these things.”

Zinedine Zidane rumoured for Real Madrid return. Photo: Power Sport

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo and Zidane enjoyed a lot of success together at Real Madrid. CR7 scored 450 goals in 438 appearances at the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos recently admitted that it was a big mistake of the club to leave Ronaldo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona are reportedly looking to launch a bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as negotiations with Lionel Messi continues.

With the election of Joan Laporta as the new president of the club, Barcelona’s chances of getting Messi to extend his contract has improved.

The Argentine has been at the club since the age of 15 and reports say the player also voted Laporta who has also promised he would ensure Messi does not leave if he is elected.

Joan Laporta became the cub's president for a second time after sweeping more than half of the votes in the recently held elections.

