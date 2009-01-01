Home | News | General | Buratai reacts to allegations of missing $1bn military funding under his reign

- The immediate past chief of army staff Buratai has said no military funds went missing under his watch

- Buratai noted that his name was not even directly mentioned in connection with the alleged missing arms funds

- The retired-military-man-turned-ambassador urged those interested in the details of military spending under his administration to contact the defence ministry

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tukur Buratai, a former chief of army staff, has reacted to allegations that about $1bn could not be accounted for under his tenure as a service chief.

The Cable reports that Buratai, who spoke through his lawyer Osuagwu Ugochukwu on Friday, March 12, denied any wrongdoing.

News reports on Friday had quoted the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno as saying during an interview that some military funds were unaccounted for after new service chiefs came in.

Monguno has since clarified his comment which he said were quoted out of context.

Read also Presidency reacts to alleged missing $1bn arms fund under Buhari

Buratai, a military-chief-turned-ambassador, said $1bn was not missing during his tenure as service chief. Tukur Buratai

Source: Facebook

Buratai also denied being mentioned in connection with the alleged missing funds just as he noted that the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno has already denied.

A statement from Osuagwu read in part:

“I can confirm that Lt. General Buratai and other ex-service chiefs were never mentioned in the interview and neither was any arms fund missing under the stewardship of Lt. Gen T.Y. Buratai."

“Interestingly, NSA Babagana Monguno has denied making such accusations. We, therefore, urge members of the public to discountenance any such misquoted narrative suggesting sleaze on the integrity of Rtd Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai."

For further clarification on how funds were spent under his administration, Buratai directed those interested in knowing to the proper authorities.

The statement added:

“Anyone interested in knowing how arms were procured by the ex-service chiefs and particularly Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai should channel such request for information to the Ministry of Defence.”

Read also Buratai unveils new book about his life's journey, advises Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian presidency reacted to the alleged missing funds report which it dismissed as untrue.

Garba Shehu, a spokesperson to the president on Friday, March 12, that no funds were missing under the watch of the immediate past service chiefs.

--------

Akinyemi Akinrujomu is a professionally trained journalist with over 16 years of experience. His knowledge spans print, broadcast, and online media. He has worked in several top media organizations in Nigeria. He has also pioneered several print media publications. He is a graduate of History and International Studies from the Lagos State University and he also holds a professional National Diploma in Journalism. He loves reading, travelling and listening to music.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General