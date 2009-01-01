Home | News | General | True love is known when there is no means of benefit - Actress Susan Peters says

- Veteran Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has shared her taken on how true love can be determined

- According to her, it is only known when there is no means of benefit for both parties and they still act right

- She added that a husband’s sincerity is known when his wife is sick and a wife’s is known when her man is financially troubled

Popular Nigerian actress, Susan Peters, has taken to her social media page to speak on the give and take in relationships and how true love can be determined.

According to the movie star in the lengthy post, a husband’s sincerity is known during his wife’s sickness while a wife’s own is known during a difficult financial situation of her man.

She added that children’s true love for their folks can be known during their parent’s old age and the true nature of siblings is determined during the sharing of inheritance.

The post also explained that true friends are known during hard times. She concluded the post by saying that true love is only determined when there is no means of benefit.

Actress Susan Peters had this to say about determining true love. Photos: @realsusanpeters

See her post below:

Interesting.

In other news related to the actress, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Susan Peters had urged the society to allow women marry two husbands.

She said that the union between a woman and two men should be permitted incase thunder fires one. Peters wanted to know if life would be better if women are permitted to take more than one man as life partners.

---

