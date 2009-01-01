True love is known when there is no means of benefit - Actress Susan Peters says
- 5 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Veteran Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has shared her taken on how true love can be determined
- According to her, it is only known when there is no means of benefit for both parties and they still act right
- She added that a husband’s sincerity is known when his wife is sick and a wife’s is known when her man is financially troubled
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Popular Nigerian actress, Susan Peters, has taken to her social media page to speak on the give and take in relationships and how true love can be determined.
According to the movie star in the lengthy post, a husband’s sincerity is known during his wife’s sickness while a wife’s own is known during a difficult financial situation of her man.
Read also
Meghan Markle's friend Janina says there are emails, texts that prove Duchess isn't lying
She added that children’s true love for their folks can be known during their parent’s old age and the true nature of siblings is determined during the sharing of inheritance.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The post also explained that true friends are known during hard times. She concluded the post by saying that true love is only determined when there is no means of benefit.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See her post below:
Interesting.
In other news related to the actress, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Susan Peters had urged the society to allow women marry two husbands.
She said that the union between a woman and two men should be permitted incase thunder fires one. Peters wanted to know if life would be better if women are permitted to take more than one man as life partners.
Read also
Single is better than stupid - Blogger Abby Zeus declares as she welcomes child
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
---
Owolawi Taiwo is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over two years working experience in the media industry. She has a degree in English and International Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When she is not reporting on celebrity lifestyle, you will find her listening to music, reading, learning new recipes.
Source: Legit.ng News
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles