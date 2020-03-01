Home | News | General | Kano govt confiscates suspected fake antimalarial drugs
Kano State Ministry of Health’s Task Force Committee on Fake Drugs, has confiscated suspected fake anti-malarial drugs worth over N2 million.

A statement by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Mrs Hadiza Namadi, on Saturday in Kano disclosed that the drugs were seized from the Malam Kato Motor Park.

Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Health, who received the drugs from the committee chairman, Dr Ghali Sule, decried the attitude of unscrupulous persons engaged in such acts.

He said such persons were out to sabotage the efforts of government and other stakeholders in the fighting against the malaria scourge in the country.

The Commissioner reiterated government’s determination to provide Free Health Care to pregnant women and children below the age of five, who were most vulnerable to malaria attack.

Tsanyawa, however, commended the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje administration for according to the healthcare sector, a top priority in the state.

He added that the Ministry would collaborate with all relevant stakeholders, to pursue the perpetrators of such crime until they faced the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

