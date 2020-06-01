Home | News | General | Okowa lauds NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on FIFA seat victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa

The Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, on his election into Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council.

Pinnick defeated Malawian FA President, Walter Nyamilandu, by 43 votes to eight during the CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended the Nigerian football administrator for emerging as one of the six African leaders that would represent the continent in FIFA Executive Council, the main decision-making organ of the world football governing body.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support in ensuring Pinnick’s victory at the CAF polls in Morocco.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation, on his election as member of the FIFA Executive Council.

“As Deltans, we are proud of your outstanding accomplishments in football administration in Nigeria and Africa.

“Having risen through the ranks as Chairman of Delta State Football Association and later Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission in 2010, you have by dint of dedication and hardwork contributed immensely to football administration in Delta and Nigeria.

“As you deservedly celebrate this victory, I urge you to use your experience and wide connections in CAF and FIFA to help promote and develop Nigeria and Africa’s football to compete with the European nations,” Okowa said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General