Home | News | General | Fuel hike: Petrol Stations sell between N210-N220 in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Following the recent hike in fuel price from N175 to N212 by petroleum marketers in the country, the cost of fuel is presently sold between N210 and 220 within Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Vanguard’s investigation revealed that the cost of transportation has equally been affected as commuters were seen complaining about the development. When Vanguard visited JESCO filling Station along Afikpo road, the pump price which was N175 last night was now adjusted to N210 per litre.

A federal Civil servant, Mrs Jenny Peters who went to purchase fuel this morning in Abakaliki wondered why such increment could be effected not minding the harsh economic situation facing citizens of the country.

“I thought the information about the increase in pump price on social media was even false. I was shocked by what I saw when I visited a filling in Abakaliki to purchase fuel. I bought a litre at the cost of N210 from JESCO filling station.

“This is not what Nigerians need at this time. The federal government should endeavour to reduce the price of fuel if not, the standard or cost of living of all Nigerians will be affected no matter one’s level in society.

“The Federal Government should tackle this development headlong. Nigerians deserve a better life. All fingers, they say, are not equal. People are going through serious hardship and so, this development needs to be ameliorated. ”

It is expected that other aspect of the economy will be affected, if nothing is done to bring down the cost of fuel price in the State even as some people are already jittery that the cost of food, wears, among other items will soon increase in no distant time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General