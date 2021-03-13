Home | News | General | See 3 Things President Buhari Can Do To Stop Nnamdi Kano Biafra (Details below)
See 3 Things President Buhari Can Do To Stop Nnamdi Kano Biafra (Details below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 2 minutes ago
Nigeria’ s secession movement is rising, and many parts of the country want to become independent and break away from the country.

The far north demands Arewa Republic, the south west demands Oduduwa Republic, the north central demands Savannah Republic, the south south demands Niger Delta Republic, and the south east demands Biafra. Among all of these separatist movements, the Biafra Agitation is the most prominent and well- known globally.

Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is sponsoring and leading the BIAFRAN agitation. In his agitation, Nnamdi Kanu promised independence to the people of the South East, Christians and the entire Nigerian country in general.

These are the three tactics the federal government should use to deter Nnamdi Kanu, who has been agitating for Biafra since eluding the Nigerian government’ s arrest in 2018.

1 Providing him with a concrete political position: It would be difficult for him to oppose this; he may be agitating for Biafra because he has earned little from Nigeria’ s unity; these tricks may be useful in preventing him from losing youth interest in One Nigeria.

2. Restructuring the Country: Many Nigerians agree that restructuring the country is preferable to separating it because it would be more stable and developed if each region controls its own resources.

3. Igbo presidency: This is one of the main reasons Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for Biafra; it has been over 50 years since an Igbo man has ruled Nigeria, whereas the Yoruba and Hausa have not. Nnamdi Kanu would most likely avoid agitating for Biafra if Igbo people are permitted to govern Nigeria in 2023.

What do you think about this? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
