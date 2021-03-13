Home | News | General | Alleged “Gay Prostitute” Arrested by Police (Photos below)

A young man suspected to be gay, Patrick Jobe Asramah has been arrested by the police.

According to a wireless report made available to Edujandon.com, the suspect was on his way to meet his gay partner for a date at Oyarifa dressed in a female “straight dress”.

According to the Adenta Divisional DOVVSU, the suspect was arrested over “preparation to commit ‘crime to wit’ un-natural carnal knowledge of a man”

The police stated that upon interrogation, the suspect indicated he was going to meet his client with whom he had a date.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody for further investigations.

