Home | News | General | Again, Nnamdi Kanu Sends Powerful Message To Nigerians, See What He Said (Details below)

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has again sent strong message to Nigerians over the state of the nation, especially in regards to the prevailing insecurity situation which has now become the talk of the day in the country.

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, over the years have continued to agigtate for the secession of the ” Biafra area” from Nigeria, a agitation which has continually meet road block each time it’ s brought up before the President, who has overtime warned that he won’ t ascribe to the break up of Nigeria whatever the situation or challenges.

However, again, while trying to educate and convince Nigerians to buy his idea of unfair treatment by the President, said Nigerians do not have anything in common with the Fulani- led administration and the tribe in general.

Nnamdi Kanu revealed that the Fulani advocates defend a ” horrible Presidency” just because it’ s Fulani.

It sticks out for BokoHaram just because it’ s Islamic. It protects foreign Herdsmen killing their fellow Nigerians just because they’ re Fulani. He added.

In his words, he said:

” What do you have in common with these FULANI irredentists?

They defend a horrible Presidency just because it’ s Fulani. It sticks out for BokoHaram just because it’ s Islamic. It protects foreign Herdsmen killing their fellow Nigerians just because they’ re Fulani. THINK! ”

Consequently, while reacting, many people on social media also agreed with the Biafra leader about the activities Fulani men across the country, while others urged the IPOB men to bury their quest to break away from Nigeria, as it will be an impossible task.

Recall that recently, the country has continued to witness diverse chaos due to herders and famers crisis.

Some Fulani herdsmen have been alledged to be behind various criminal activities, especially in some southwestern states.

To this end, in your thoughts, do you think there could truly be ” Fulanization” agenda by some powerful people in the country or it’ s just a baseless insinuation?

Additionally, do you think the country will be better off if the Buhari- led administration agrees to restructuring policy being clamoured for by some Nigerians?

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General