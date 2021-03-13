Home | News | General | Tuchel scraps Lampard’s strict disciplinary policy on Chelsea players

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has scrapped his predecessor, Frank Lampard’s strict disciplinary policy on the club’s players.

Chelsea have been in fine form since Tuchel replaced Lampard last January..

During Lampard’s regime, there were fines and charges related to poor discipline.

One of the punishments included a £500 fine for every minute a player is late for a team meeting, as well as a £20,000 charge for being late to training.

But Tuchel has now decided to go another way and has placed his trust in the Chelsea squad to keep their own discipline, insisting that he is “not the police”.

“I’ve no complaints – everybody has been on time, nobody was ever late for a meeting or out on the pitch,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

“If a player arrives at 10.01 or 9.59, I’m not the police.

“I won’t be hanging around the window, checking the time, and I expect my players to take care of that.

“If you want to live together in harmony, everybody needs to accept certain values of how the family is run.

“I am more into trusting and feeling the same values and convincing them about the values than setting the rules and fines.

“I am not against fines, but I think it should be something in the dressing room. When you arrive and have an appointment with the physio or doctor, you arrive on time.

“This is absolutely normal if they do this with fines. Then they can have a nice dinner or a nice holiday together.”

