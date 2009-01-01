Chief of defence staff, Irabor leads other service chiefs to Maiduguri over boko haram concerns
As the military intensifies the fight against Boko Haram in Borno State, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other Service C...
As the military intensifies the fight against Boko Haram in
Borno State, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other Service
Chiefs, arrived in Maiduguri for the second time in one month to assess the
situation on ground.
Addressing troops on Saturday, at the headquarters of
“Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, Irabor lauded them for the successes
recorded so far.
He also commended them for their commitment and resilience,
adding that there was a mandate given by the President and Commander in Chief
that must be accomplished.
“What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from him (president), and that mandate must be achieved.
“So, this is the reason we are working assiduously. All
issues of violence and insecurity, especially within the area of Operation
Lafiya Dole, must come to an end,” Irabor said.
Earlier, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole,
Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, had lauded the CDS and service chiefs for the visits,
saying that it would boost the morale of the troops.
“We are encouraged by this effort of the CDS and service
chiefs who have been in touch every hour,” Yahaya said.
He thanked the service chiefs for their prompt response in
addressing requests from the theatre and assured them of the troops’ commitment
to delivering on assigned tasks.
The CDS and his team also visited the 7 Division Military
Hospital to interact with wounded soldiers receiving treatment.
