VIDEO: Woman disgraces husband’s side chick in public

A viral video has captured the moment an embittered wife publicly disgraced her cheating husband’s side chick.

In the video serving rounds on the internet the married woman chased after her husband’s alleged side chick while warning her to stay off.

The incident reportedly took place at the market place, not minding the crowd the wife accosted her husband’s alleged side chick who was in company of her friends.

While passerby watched and tried to calm her down, she kept warning the lady in a loud voice to leave her husband alone.

“husband snatcher, leave my husband alone. If na your husband, you go gree? you go tell me make I go rest?” She said.

Watch the video below;

