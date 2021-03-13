Home | News | General | Kidnappers of Kaduna students release video, demand N500m

Bandits who kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, have requested for a ransom of N500 million to release the students.

According to DailyTrust, three parents of the victims have confirmed that the bandits have requested for the sum of N500 million.

The kidnappers have also released videos showing the abductees in the forest.

They used the Facebook account of the abducted students, while they were seen flogging them.

In the first video released on Friday at 1:07pm through the Facebook account of Kelvita K. Dan, the 30 seconds video showed the abducted students in what appeared to be a forest area following which the gunmen pointed at a man in a red shirt and asked him to speak. “My name is Abubakar Yakubu,” he said.

“A student of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna. I am appealing to the Governor of Kaduna state, the state government and Federal government,” before the video ended.

In the second video posted around 11:30 am on Saturday, the gunmen were seen flogging the students while they screamed and appealed to the government to come to their rescue.

“Our life is in danger, just give them what they want,” some of the students screamed.

Others said: “They should just pay the ransom and allow us to go, our parents need us.”

Gunmen who abducted 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have demanded N500 million for the release of the students whom the Kaduna state government says comprises of 23 females and 16 males. pic.twitter.com/Lyi9YmtpdY — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) March 13, 2021

