Abia/Akwa Ibom boundary dispute claims 28 lives



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 31 minutes ago
The member representing Ikwuano constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi, has cried out over deteriorating clashes between the people of Ariam Usaka Ukwu community and the neighboring Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State over a boundary dispute.

 

Speaking on Saturday during an interview with newsmen, on Saturday, Nwabuisi lamented that lives have been lost and properties destroyed in Ariam Usaka Ukwu Ikwuano and that people of the area have lost 28 persons to the crisis.

 

The Abia lawmaker, who noted that people of the area are law-abiding, stated that they have since halted retaliation against the people of Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

 

Nwabuisi called on security agencies in the state to act swiftly and decisively to stop the wanton killings of Abia people in the crisis.

 

He further urged the State House of Assembly Committee on Land and Boundary Commission to fashion out ways of averting further loss of lives and property in the concerned community.

