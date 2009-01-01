Home | News | General | FULL LIST: Truck parks approved by NPA to clear Apapa congestion
  The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has categorised truck parks as part of ongoing efforts to clear the congestion on access roads leading ...


The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has categorised truck parks as part of ongoing efforts to clear the congestion on access roads leading to the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.

The NPA introduced Eto, an electronic truck call-app, on February 27 to remove human interference in the process of calling up trucks to the ports.

 

Ibrahim Nasiru, assistant manager of the NPA corporate and strategic communications division, said the authority has made progress in resolving the congestion and tackling issues as they arise.

 

“Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation would be unable to access the ports,” Nasiru said in a statement.

 

He also urged export cargo owners to ensure they complete all documentation before approaching the ports as failure to do so will be met with denial of access into the ports.

 

He said the NPA is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to create a conducive environment for export cargo owners.

 

Below is a list of the designated truck parks and the categorisation:

 

S/NO

APPROVED TRUCK PARKS

& TAKE OFF-POINT

CATEGORY

CAPACITY

1

FORU Truck Terminal – Customer Service: – 

Phone: – 07061098106, 08134479319, 07063162562, 08069788397

Address: – 399, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos.

Flatbeds / Export Containers

500

2

SODIK GARAGE

Customer Service: – 

Phone: – 08034741329, 08033044136

Address: – 3, Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri, Lagos

Flatbeds 

500

3

ANET CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT.

Customer Service: – 

Phone: 08099992444, 08037940068, 09037907837

Address: By second rainbow, Amuwo Odofin industrial estate

Flatbeds

250

4

Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park.

Customer Service: – 

Phone: 07039741808, 08030912484

Address: Otto Wharf, Mile 2

Flatbeds 

250

5

Bomarah Investment Ltd

Customer Service: – 

Phone: 08023074819, 08069098096

Address: 36/42 Adeleye Street,

Orile-Iganmu.

Flatbeds 

100

6

Spezial Bau Limited.

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08038447044

Address: Olowotedo,Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road.

Flatbeds / Export Containers

150

7

Lilypond Extension

Phone: 08107813491, 08035371196, 07039514351, 09042499465

Ijora Olopa

Fish Trucks

100

8

JOF (Nig) Ltd

Customer Service:- 

Phone: 080128208017, 08161708208, 081282508017

Address: Plot 3/4 Adewumi Industrial Estate, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja

Flatbeds 

150

9

Hog – Amazon Ltd.

Customer Service: – 

Phone: 08033071513, 08138730128

Address: Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okorisan Epe,

Opposite Old Bergeryard.

Flatbeds / Export Containers

200

10

MPS Global Services

(Koro Park).

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08037072289

Address:- 2 Oba Ganiyu Adesanya Street, Opposite Lawma Office, Ijora Olopa

Reefer Containers

150

11

AREWA TRUCK PARK

(Ascon Trucks Park)

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08033981938, 08023982212

Arewa Trucks

250

12

HST Truck Park:

Customer Service: – 

Phone: 08034006969, 08037654321, 08097682120

Address:- 359/361 Old Ojo Road, Abule Osun

Multi-use

300

13

Nigerian Breweries TruckYard

Customer Service: –

Phone: 07068765729, 08054022022, 08030912484

Address: Constain Roundabout, Iganmu

Multi-use

150

14. 

Starlink Global & Ideal Limited

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08089610981, 08144742274

Address: Ikeja, Lagos

Export

100

15.

LAGFERRY Terminal (Operated by SRIPD).

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08023246665

Address: Mile 2, Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Amuwo – Odofin

Roro Barge Operation

16.

GMT Terminal

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08129938106, 07067895932

Address: Apapa

Roro Barge Operation

17.

Standard Flour Mills

Customer Service: –

Phone: 08023156862, 08066924504

Address: Apapa

 

