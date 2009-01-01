FULL LIST: Truck parks approved by NPA to clear Apapa congestion
- 5 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has categorised truck parks as part of ongoing efforts to clear the congestion on access roads leading ...
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has categorised truck
parks as part of ongoing efforts to clear the congestion on access roads
leading to the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.
The NPA introduced Eto, an electronic truck call-app, on
February 27 to remove human interference in the process of calling up trucks to
the ports.
Ibrahim Nasiru, assistant manager of the NPA corporate and
strategic communications division, said the authority has made progress in
resolving the congestion and tackling issues as they arise.
“Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved
truck parks based on the categorisation would be unable to access the ports,”
Nasiru said in a statement.
He also urged export cargo owners to ensure they complete
all documentation before approaching the ports as failure to do so will be met
with denial of access into the ports.
He said the NPA is working with the Nigerian Export
Promotion Council (NEPC) to create a conducive environment for export cargo
owners.
Below is a list of the designated truck parks and the
categorisation:
|
S/NO
|
APPROVED TRUCK PARKS
& TAKE OFF-POINT
|
CATEGORY
|
CAPACITY
|
1
|
FORU Truck Terminal – Customer Service: –
Phone: – 07061098106, 08134479319, 07063162562,
08069788397
Address: – 399, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos.
|
Flatbeds / Export Containers
|
500
|
2
|
SODIK GARAGE
Advertisement
Customer Service: –
Phone: – 08034741329, 08033044136
Address: – 3, Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri, Lagos
|
Flatbeds
|
500
|
3
|
ANET CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT.
Customer Service: –
Advertisement
Phone: 08099992444, 08037940068, 09037907837
Address: By second rainbow, Amuwo Odofin industrial estate
|
Flatbeds
|
250
|
4
|
Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park.
Customer Service: –
Phone: 07039741808, 08030912484
Advertisement
Address: Otto Wharf, Mile 2
|
Flatbeds
|
250
|
5
|
Bomarah Investment Ltd
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08023074819, 08069098096
Address: 36/42 Adeleye Street,
Orile-Iganmu.
|
Flatbeds
|
100
|
6
|
Spezial Bau Limited.
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08038447044
Address: Olowotedo,Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road.
|
Flatbeds / Export Containers
|
150
|
7
|
Lilypond Extension
Phone: 08107813491, 08035371196, 07039514351, 09042499465
Ijora Olopa
|
Fish Trucks
|
100
|
8
|
JOF (Nig) Ltd
Customer Service:-
Phone: 080128208017, 08161708208, 081282508017
Address: Plot 3/4 Adewumi Industrial Estate, Kudirat
Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja
|
Flatbeds
|
150
|
9
|
Hog – Amazon Ltd.
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08033071513, 08138730128
Address: Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okorisan Epe,
Opposite Old Bergeryard.
|
Flatbeds / Export Containers
|
200
|
10
|
MPS Global Services
(Koro Park).
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08037072289
Address:- 2 Oba Ganiyu Adesanya Street, Opposite Lawma
Office, Ijora Olopa
|
Reefer Containers
|
150
|
11
|
AREWA TRUCK PARK
(Ascon Trucks Park)
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08033981938, 08023982212
|
Arewa Trucks
|
250
|
12
|
HST Truck Park:
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08034006969, 08037654321, 08097682120
Address:- 359/361 Old Ojo Road, Abule Osun
|
Multi-use
|
300
|
13
|
Nigerian Breweries TruckYard
Customer Service: –
Phone: 07068765729, 08054022022, 08030912484
Address: Constain Roundabout, Iganmu
|
Multi-use
|
150
|
14.
|
Starlink Global & Ideal Limited
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08089610981, 08144742274
Address: Ikeja, Lagos
|
Export
|
100
|
15.
|
LAGFERRY Terminal (Operated by SRIPD).
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08023246665
Address: Mile 2, Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Amuwo –
Odofin
|
Roro Barge Operation
|
16.
|
GMT Terminal
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08129938106, 07067895932
Address: Apapa
|
Roro Barge Operation
|
17.
|
Standard Flour Mills
Customer Service: –
Phone: 08023156862, 08066924504
Address: Apapa
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles