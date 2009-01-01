Home | News | General | FULL LIST: Truck parks approved by NPA to clear Apapa congestion

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has categorised truck parks as part of ongoing efforts to clear the congestion on access roads leading to the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.

The NPA introduced Eto, an electronic truck call-app, on February 27 to remove human interference in the process of calling up trucks to the ports.

Ibrahim Nasiru, assistant manager of the NPA corporate and strategic communications division, said the authority has made progress in resolving the congestion and tackling issues as they arise.

“Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation would be unable to access the ports,” Nasiru said in a statement.

He also urged export cargo owners to ensure they complete all documentation before approaching the ports as failure to do so will be met with denial of access into the ports.

He said the NPA is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to create a conducive environment for export cargo owners.

Below is a list of the designated truck parks and the categorisation:

S/NO APPROVED TRUCK PARKS & TAKE OFF-POINT CATEGORY CAPACITY 1 FORU Truck Terminal – Customer Service: – Phone: – 07061098106, 08134479319, 07063162562, 08069788397 Address: – 399, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos. Flatbeds / Export Containers 500 2 SODIK GARAGE Advertisement Customer Service: – Phone: – 08034741329, 08033044136 Address: – 3, Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri, Lagos Flatbeds 500 3 ANET CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT. Customer Service: – Advertisement Phone: 08099992444, 08037940068, 09037907837 Address: By second rainbow, Amuwo Odofin industrial estate Flatbeds 250 4 Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park. Customer Service: – Phone: 07039741808, 08030912484 Advertisement Address: Otto Wharf, Mile 2 Flatbeds 250 5 Bomarah Investment Ltd Customer Service: – Phone: 08023074819, 08069098096 Address: 36/42 Adeleye Street, Orile-Iganmu. Flatbeds 100 6 Spezial Bau Limited. Customer Service: – Phone: 08038447044 Address: Olowotedo,Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road. Flatbeds / Export Containers 150 7 Lilypond Extension Phone: 08107813491, 08035371196, 07039514351, 09042499465 Ijora Olopa Fish Trucks 100 8 JOF (Nig) Ltd Customer Service:- Phone: 080128208017, 08161708208, 081282508017 Address: Plot 3/4 Adewumi Industrial Estate, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja Flatbeds 150 9 Hog – Amazon Ltd. Customer Service: – Phone: 08033071513, 08138730128 Address: Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okorisan Epe, Opposite Old Bergeryard. Flatbeds / Export Containers 200 10 MPS Global Services (Koro Park). Customer Service: – Phone: 08037072289 Address:- 2 Oba Ganiyu Adesanya Street, Opposite Lawma Office, Ijora Olopa Reefer Containers 150 11 AREWA TRUCK PARK (Ascon Trucks Park) Customer Service: – Phone: 08033981938, 08023982212 Arewa Trucks 250 12 HST Truck Park: Customer Service: – Phone: 08034006969, 08037654321, 08097682120 Address:- 359/361 Old Ojo Road, Abule Osun Multi-use 300 13 Nigerian Breweries TruckYard Customer Service: – Phone: 07068765729, 08054022022, 08030912484 Address: Constain Roundabout, Iganmu Multi-use 150 14. Starlink Global & Ideal Limited Customer Service: – Phone: 08089610981, 08144742274 Address: Ikeja, Lagos Export 100 15. LAGFERRY Terminal (Operated by SRIPD). Customer Service: – Phone: 08023246665 Address: Mile 2, Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Amuwo – Odofin Roro Barge Operation 16. GMT Terminal Customer Service: – Phone: 08129938106, 07067895932 Address: Apapa Roro Barge Operation 17. Standard Flour Mills Customer Service: – Phone: 08023156862, 08066924504 Address: Apapa

