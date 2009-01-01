Okonjo-Iweala arrives Nigeria for first working visit as WTO DG
- 5 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the newly elected director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has arrived in Nigeria for a one-week worki...
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the newly
elected director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has arrived in
Nigeria for a one-week working visit.
This is her first visit to
Nigeria since she assumed office as the first female and first African WTO DG
on March 1.
Okonjo-Iweala was received by
Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the permanent secretary of the ministry of industry, trade,
and investment.
“The whole objective is to see
how the WTO can better assist Nigeria and Nigerian entrepreneurs with respect
to improving the economy,” she told journalists.
“We hope to be able to use the
African Continental Free Trade agreement to improve our trade and to do that we
have to improve investments, we have to add value to some of our products.
“This continental free trade
agreement is a unique opportunity for us to be able to engage commercially with
other African countries and boost our exports.”
Listing the meetings that would
hold during the visit, the former Nigerian minister for finance said she hopes
to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and his chief of staff, the minister of
trade and industry, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of finance,
the governor of the central bank, the organised private sector as well as the
micro, small and medium enterprises, and women entrepreneurs.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles